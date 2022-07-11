He can single-handedly win you World Cups: Former India selector backs under-fire Virat Kohli

"Why is he being given rest then? What is this illogical way of selecting players? He plays one series then rest and then he plays another series. Make him play if he is not performing, that's the only way for him coming back to form," he added.

After India lost the third and final T20I versus England by 17 runs, to win the series 2-1, skipper Rohit Sharma also backed Kohli to come good soon. Recently, Kapil Dev had suggested that Kohli should be dropped from the T20I line-up, to which Rohit said, "He is watching the game from outside and does not know what is happening inside. We have our thought process. We build our team and behind this, there is a lot of thinking. We back the boys and give them opportunities. So, these things you do not get to know from outside. So, whatever is happening outside is not important but what is happening inside is more important for us," Sharma said during a post-match press conference.

"If you talk about form then everyone goes through ups and downs. The player's quality does not get affected. So, we should keep these things in our minds. When a player is doing well for so many years, then one or two bad series does not make him a bad player. We should not overlook his past performances. We who are in the team know the importance of the player. They have got all the right to talk about it but it does not matter for us too much," he added.