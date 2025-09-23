/IPL retiree Ashwin set to make comeback in ILT20 - All you need to know about UAE-based league

Ravi Ashwin, who recently announced his retirement from IPL, is all set to play in the T20s again but this time in USE-based ILT20. The veteran off-spinner has been listed at a base price of $120,000 - the highest for any player in the league ahead of the inaugural auction. If bought by one of the six franchises, it will be the first overseas league participation for Ashwin. After ILT20, which is to be played from December 2 to January 4, Ashwin may also play in the Australia-based Big Bash League (BBL).

What is ILT20 league?

ILT20 is one of the many franchise-based T20 tournaments in the world. It was launched by the UAE and is played across some of the most famous grounds in the subcontinent - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

How many teams participate in ILT20 and which are they?

The tournament is played among six teams - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (sister franchise of IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals (sister franchise of Delhi Capitals), Gulf Giants (sister franchise of WPL's Gujarat Giants), MI Emirates (sister franchise of Mumbai Indians), and Sharjah Warriors.

How does retention and signings work in the league?

The league will hold its first-ever auction on October 1 after carrying out its retentions and signings in July earlier this year. Each team had $1.2 million for the retentions and signings. The franchise will be able to use the remaining amount along with $800,000 auction purse. It is necessary to utilize $1.5 million by each team from the total of $2 million. There also the provision of using extra $250,000 apart from $2 million to sign a wildcard player outside of auction pool.

What is team and player composition of each team?