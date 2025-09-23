/Asia Cup 2025: India's win against Pakistan in Super Four wasn't just clinical but historic as well

Remember MCG 2022, when Virat Kohli peaked as a T20 batter, that too against Pakistan to take India home in what was almost a lost cause. Kohli hit two sixes off Haris Rauf - one became the shot of the century and another a flick, to reduce the runs from 28 off 8 balls to 16 off 6 balls. India went on to win the match after successfully chasing down 160- the highest they have had to against Pakistan till Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match on Sunday (Sep 21).

India's highest chase against Pakistan in T20Is

India's win against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage wasn't only a glimpse into the future of batting line-up at the top but a historic milestone as well. Shubman Gill's return at the top in T20I format for the first time after being appointed the Test skipper worked out pretty well for India. Gill, along with destructive Abhishek Sharma, tore apart Pakistan line-up for 103 runs in only 59 balls during a chase of 172 - the highest they have ever had to chase against Pakistan. And, India did it with seven balls plus six wickets to spare.

India's record against Pakistan in T20Is

India played against Pakistan in T20Is for the first time in 2007 World Cup - the inaugural edition of the tournament. The match, famously, ended in a tie which India won in a bowl-out under new captain MS Dhoni. Since then, India has played 14 matches against Pakistan - winning 11 and losing three.