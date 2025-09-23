India batter Shreyas Iyer has made himself unavailable for the second unofficial Test against Australia A which began Tuesday (Sep 23) in Lucknow. Iyer had captained the India A side in the first unofficial Test which ended in a draw. Iyer, as per media reports, pulled out of the contest because of personal reasons and had informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his decision. Dhruv Jurel, who was Iyer's deputy in the first match, is leading the side in the second match.

Iyer pulls out of India A captaincy

Iyer has been on the fringe of red-ball India team for years but hasn't gotten regular chances. He has played only 14 Tests for India since making his debut against New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021. His last appearance in whites for India came in 2024 against England in Vizag.

Playing for India A side would have given him a shot at making it to the Indian team's middle order for the upcoming two-Test home series against West Indies. The new look Indian Test team under Shubman Gill is still in a transitional state after the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma before the England Test tour earlier this year.

Who is playing in India A vs Australia A 2nd unofficial Test

With West Indies series set to start from October 2 in Ahmedabad, the second Test India A line-up includes some of the national names. KL Rahul has been slotted in as an opener in place of Abhimanyu Eswaran while all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has also found a place after recuperating from his injury.