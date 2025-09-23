/End of road for Karun Nair? India batter not expected to make cut for home Test series against West Indies after mediocre England tour

India batter Karun Nair may have had his second chance at redemption and the selectors may be moving on from him for good. India's next Test assignment is a two-match series at home against West Indies and Nair is not expected to make the cut. Devdutt Paddikal, who scored 150 against Australia A in an unofficial Test for India A recently, is primed to take Nair's spot in the squad. The BCCI is expected to pick up the squad on September 24 for the two-Test series which will have 15 players in it.

End of road for Karun Nair

Nair came into the fray on the back of his bumper domestic season and was eventually selected in India squad for the five-Test England tour earlier this year. He played eight innings in four matches but managed just 205 runs at an average of just above 25 with only one fifty. He was selected to fill the gap left by the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as well as the absence of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Nair could not do much to redeem himself in the series which saw over 7,000 runs being scored across five matches along with 21 tons and 29 fifties by the two teams. Nair's performance isn't going to be his strong suit to warrant a selection in the series against West Indies.

Paddikal to get a shot

Paddikal played one Test on England tour and managed scores of 0 & 25 across two innings but has been in good form recently. His exploits against Australia A in Lucknow surely back his chances and if manages to reprise the performance in the second unofficial Test, he'd be a lock in the squad.