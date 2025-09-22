/Asia Cup 2025: Ex-Pak pacer Akhtar calls 'umpiring standards a joke' after Fakhar Zaman dismissal vs India

Pak skipper Salman Ali Agha has already questioned the dismissal and so has former pacer Shoaib Akhtar who went one step ahead and called umpiring in the match ‘a joke’ in reference to Fakhar Zaman's dismissal.
Another India vs Pakistan match and another controversy has broken out and no, it is not Abhishek Sharma or Shubman Gill's verbal confrontation with Shaheen Afridi or Haris Rauf. The Super Four stage match between the two arch-rivals on Sunday (Sep 21) saw Fakhar Zaman getting out caught behind on a caught behind decision given by the third umpire. Pak skipper Salman Ali Agha has already questioned the dismissal and so has former pacer Shoaib Akhtar who went one step ahead and called umpiring in the match 'a joke.'
Akhtar, who is famous for his blunt remarks, claimed, "Fakhar wasn’t out," while talking on a Pakistan-based show. "If there was a split decision on the review, the benefit of the doubt should have gone his way. But what are the chances that they check it using the midwicket camera? There are 26 cameras, but somehow the right angle isn’t available. Wow! And then they just looked at two angles and gave him out. Who knows, if Fakhar had stayed at the crease, the match might have turned out differently. Umpiring standard was a joke. The ball clearly hit the ground first. The glove was not underneath at all," he said.
Hardik Pandya had bowled a slower ball with not much room which Fakhar tried to guide to third man area but instead got an edge. India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson had to come forward to catch the dying ball and claimed it safely before appealing. The on-field umpire referred the decision to the TV umpire who saw multiple replays before judging that the ball had landed in the keeper's gloves and not on the ground. The on-ground display showed out and Fakhar was left dumbfounded for a decision which seemed very straightforward.