/Asia cup 2025: Pak skipper Agha cries wrong umpiring, says ball 'bounced ahead of the keeper' in Fakhar dismissal

Pakistan were handed their second loss in the Asia Cup 2025 by India - this time a six-wicket drubbing in Super Four stage on Sunday (Sep 21) and skipper Salman Agha has questioned umpiring decision to give Fakhar Zaman out. Pakistan were asked to bat first and Fakhar was promoted up the order along with Sahibzada Farhan. Fakhar had already hit three fours in the first eight balls to race to 15 runs before being dismissed by Hardik Pandya. The decision of caught behind was referred to the third umpire who saw multiple replays before giving the batter out who was not pleased at all.

Pak skipper cries wrong umpiring

Salman Agha, speaking at the post-match presentation, said: "It (ball) did look like it bounced ahead of the keeper. Umpires can make mistakes. But it did look like it bounced ahead of the keeper to me. I might be wrong. The way [Fakhar] was batting, if he had batted through the powerplay, we would probably have scored 190. But those are calls for umpires to make. To me, it looked like it bounced before the keeper. I might be mistaken, but so might be the umpire."

How was Fakhar dismissed

Hardik Pandya had bowled a slower ball with not much room which Fakhar tried to guide to third man area but instead got an edge. India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson had to come forward to catch the dying ball and claimed it safely before appealing. The on-field umpire referred the decision to the TV umpire who saw multiple replays before judging that the ball had landed in the keeper's gloves and not on the ground.