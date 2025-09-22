/Asia Cup: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf mocks Indian fans with ‘ugly war gesture’; sparks controversy – WATCH

Pakistani seamer Haris Rauf mocked the Indian fans in attendance during the just-concluded Asia Cup Super-Four tie between arch-rivals in Dubai. He returned with two wickets, dismissing the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson, but getting involved in a heated exchange with Abhishek Sharma and (stooping low) by making controversial war-related gestures, Haris brought attention to his actions. Playing his second game in this tournament, Haris called for online hate for mocking the fans by doing actions of planes getting crashed, in reference to rumours of Pakistan downing India’s six Rafale fighter jets during Operation Sindoor.

Standing near the boundary rope during India’s game, the fans recorded Rauf making (controversial) war-related actions, putting his and his team’s reputation on the line amid the handshake saga that already jolted Pakistan Cricket in this edition.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Watch Video –

Rauf’s tense moment with Abhishek

Following getting smashed for a boundary by Shubman Gill during an over in Powerplay, Rauf immediately chased Abhishek, standing at the other end, beginning to throw swears at him, with the Indian opener aptly replying to him. Although Abhishek wasn’t polite in his response either, he let his batting do all the talking during the game, helping India chase 172 with six wickets and seven balls remaining.



For the Men in Blue, all-rounder Shivam Dube starred with the ball in hand, picking two wickets in the first innings; whereas, star seamer Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless, conceding 45 runs in four overs. Lackluster fielding cost India plenty of runs, as they dropped as many as four catches, giving Pakistan plenty of chances to make the most of it.

