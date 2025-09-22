/Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma fumes over Pakistan's 'verbal volley' tactics - WATCH

Indian T20I opener Abhishek Sharma has turned heads in international cricket with his batting style, range, and attacking approach. Against Pakistan in India’s Super Four tie in the Asia Cup 2025, he showed why he is highly rated. Taking on Pakistan’s premier seamer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, from the word go, Abhishek set the tone for the run chase, with India eventually completing it with six wickets and seven balls remaining. However, there were moments during the second innings when Pakistani quicks got involved in verbal volleys with Abhishek, sharing tense moments with Shaheen and Haris Rauf.

While both exchanged words after Abhishek whacked a six off Shaheen’s first ball over the fine leg, Sharma and Rauf were on record throwing verbal punches at each other during the Powerplay. Although the stump mike failed to record their conversations, lip readers could predict nothing less than swearing.

Abhishek, however, reverted with his runs, slamming a match-winning 74 off 39 balls, including five sixes and six fours. He and Shubman Gill stitched a 105-run stand for the first wicket inside ten overs, dominating Pakistani bowlers for fun. From Shaheen to Rauf, from Abrar to Faheem, Abhishek cleared boundaries against all.



Speaking at the post-match presser, the emerging superstar said, “Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That's why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team.”



“(On his stand with Gill) We have been playing since school days; we enjoy each other's company, we thought we would do it, and today was the day. The way he was giving it back, I really enjoyed it.



“If you see someone playing like this, it's because the team supports me and they back me. That's the intent I show, and I'm practicing really hard, and if it's my day, I'm gonna win it for my team,” he concluded.



Meanwhile, Team India’s six-wicket win in Dubai helps them sit at the top of the points table with a better NRR than Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan occupy the bottom two places.

