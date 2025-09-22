/WATCH - Abhishek Sharma-Shaheen Afridi tie up in verbal volley, video goes viral

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India’s innings got off to an exciting start as star opener Abhishek Sharma hit a six off the very first ball bowled by Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. The ball was short on the leg stump, with Abhishek pulling it perfectly, sending the top-edged shot straight to the fine leg boundary. That shot made the atmosphere more intense as Abhishek and Shaheen exchanged words. The combination of the huge six and the heated words among them added more excitement to the match.

Earlier, after losing the toss, Pakistan went to bat first and started their innings on a strong note, thanks to Sahibzada Farhan’s explosive batting. Farhan scored 58 runs off just 45 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes. He also formed a 72-run partnership with Saim Ayub for the second wicket.

However, the momentum shifted towards India when bowlers Shivam Dubey and Varun Chakravarthy picked up crucial wickets at the right time. Indian bowlers stopped Pakistani batters from hitting boundaries in the middle overs and slowed their run rate.



Although Pakistan managed to score 42 runs in the last three overs to reach 171/5, Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who gave away 34 runs in his first three overs, made a strong comeback in the final over.

Team India clinched a crucial six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their Super Four tie in the Asia Cup 2025. Although the bowlers struggled and the fielders also made massive blunders, the batting saved the day for India. The Men in Blue won by seven balls remaining, taking an early lead in this Super Four stage. While Jasprit Bumrah leaked runs, conceding 45 in four overs without picking a wicket, all-rounder Shivam Dube was the pick of the bowlers, returning with two wickets.