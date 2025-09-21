/IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Super Four: Pakistan opener's 'gun-firing' celebration sparks debate

Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his half-century with a 'gun-firing' gesture after hitting a huge six off Axar Patel during India's tie in Dubai. During his innings, he hit five boundaries and three sixes, taking on India's bowling attack.
In the ongoing Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium, Pakistan's opener Sahibzada Farhan scored a gritty half-century, celebrating it with a questionable 'gun-firing' gesture after hitting a huge six off Axar Patel. During his innings, he hit five boundaries and three sixes, taking on India's tough bowling attack. His fifty helped Pakistan score 91 runs in the first 10 overs of the high-pressure match.
Also Read - India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Captains avoid handshake at toss for second time; less crowd a worry
Although he started slowly, Farhan picked up the pace after Fakhar Zaman got out. He reached his fifty in just 34 balls, and he also got a bit lucky in the beginning, as India's Abhishek Sharma dropped him twice.
Farhan’s performance was an improved show from his group stage 40-run knock against India, where he took 44 balls.
Meanwhile, it is the second match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup. In the group stage, India beat their arch-rivals easily by seven wickets. However, Farhan's fantastic half-century helped Pakistan post a fighting 171/5.
Pakistan got off to a flyer against India in their Super Four tie. After getting two lifelines earlier, they received more as Indian fielders looked complacent out in the middle. Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan scored a fantastic 58, with handy contributions from the lower order helping their cause, as the Men in Green posted 171 for five.
Late blitz from all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, who smoked two sixes and a four off eight balls in his unbeaten 20, saw another dropped catch in the last over, with Shubman Gill being the culprit.
For Indi, Shivam Dube was the pick of the bowlers, returning with two wickets, while ace quick Jasprit Bumrah looked out of sorts, conceding 45 from four wickets without picking a wicket.