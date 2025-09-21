/IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Super Four: Pakistan opener's 'gun-firing' celebration sparks debate

In the ongoing Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium, Pakistan's opener Sahibzada Farhan scored a gritty half-century, celebrating it with a questionable 'gun-firing' gesture after hitting a huge six off Axar Patel. During his innings, he hit five boundaries and three sixes, taking on India's tough bowling attack. His fifty helped Pakistan score 91 runs in the first 10 overs of the high-pressure match.

Although he started slowly, Farhan picked up the pace after Fakhar Zaman got out. He reached his fifty in just 34 balls, and he also got a bit lucky in the beginning, as India's Abhishek Sharma dropped him twice.

Farhan’s performance was an improved show from his group stage 40-run knock against India, where he took 44 balls.

Meanwhile, it is the second match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup. In the group stage, India beat their arch-rivals easily by seven wickets. However, Farhan's fantastic half-century helped Pakistan post a fighting 171/5.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Super Four, Dubai