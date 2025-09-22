India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has dismissed matches against Pakistan as rivalry. The statement comes after India beat Pakistan comfortably by six wickets in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match on Sunday (Sep 21). The two teams had met in the group stage as well, with India coming out victorious by seven wickets. Pakistan did play better in Super Four match and Surya's answer came in response to the question on whether Pakistan played better than in the previous match and raised their standards.

"Standards and rivalry are the same," Surya said while asking not to ask the rivalry question anymore. "According to me, if two teams play 15-20 matches and if [head-to-head] it is 7-7 or 8-7, then that is called a rivalry. But 13-0, 10-1….I don't know what the stats are. But this is not a rivalry anymore. But yeah, I feel we played better cricket than them."

The Indian skipper's statement gets backed by the data as well. Since 2007, when India and Pakistan faced each other for the first time, they have played 15 matches. India have managed to win 11 time in those contests and lost just thrice with one ending up in a tie.

