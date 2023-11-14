IPL: Chennai Super Kings to release Ben Stokes after acquiring him for $1.98 million last year

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to be released by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a little more than a year after acquiring his services at the mini-auction, according to Crizbuzz. Stokes was bought by the five-time champions for a hefty fee of $1.98 million (Rs 16.25 crore).

Stokes' exclusion from the CSK squad is likely based on his unavailability for the 2024 season. After the end of a disastrous World Cup campaign with England, Stokes revealed that he will have to undergo surgery on his left knee which will require at least a two-month recovery period.

The CSK hierarchy is unwilling to take chances of Stokes turning up fine for the league, scheduled for March-May 2024. Notably, communication between CSK and Stokes' camp has been inconclusive even after the South Indian side approached the former England captain.

"We would not consider releasing Stokes if he could be available because he is a big match player, and we hold him in the highest regard. But if he can't make it to the season, we will have blocked Rs 16 crore with which we could acquire some quality players," a CSK official was quoted as saying by the publication.

At the time of the auction, Stokes' inclusion in the CSK squad was seen as a future move with many pundits naming him as the successor of MS Dhoni. There were widespread rumours that Dhoni would hang up his boots at the end of the campaign last year. However, after CSK won the trophy, it appears that Dhoni would give another year of his services to CSK.

While CSK won the title, Stokes only played two games in the season which was marred by injuries. While any other team would have felt Stokes' absence, CSK went on to lift another title, beating Gujarat Titans in the final.

Notably, all 10 franchises have to announce the list of retentions and released players by November 26. The next big auction is scheduled to be held in Dubai on December 19 and some teams might be willing to take a bunt on Stokes.