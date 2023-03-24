IPL 2023: CSK's record purchase Ben Stokes makes grand entrance at team hotel ahead of season kickoff | WATCH

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) record purchase Ben Stokes arrived in a grand manner at the team hotel as he gears up for the Indian Premier League's (IPL) upcoming season. Stokes who was bought by the four-time champions came in for a hefty fee of Rs 16.25 crore. The South Indian side will take on defending champions Guajrat Titans (GT) in the curtain-raiser for this season on 31st March with Stokes as part of the set-up.

Stokes arrives in style

Stokes and CSK posted a video of the England Test captain arriving at the team hotel as he received a royal welcome. Stokes has been in great form for the national side and has produced a remarkable show as a skipper for England. However, he will now be charged to help CSK claim a fifth IPL title this season as they try to go level with Mumbai Indians for the most titles won.

Potential CSK captain?

Now 31, Stokes still has a chunk of top-quality cricket left ahead of him. With MS Dhoni potentially playing in his final season with the Chennai-based franchise, Stokes is being looked at as a viable option to succeed him. The England all-rounder has been a pivotal feature in the English side recently and played a crucial role in their pursuit of ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup wins in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

Stokes' rich vein of form

While limited-overs cricket has already seen the best out of the former Rajasthan Royals man, he has excelled in the red-ball format for England. Stokes is yet to lose a Test series as England skipper and has led them to series wins against New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan.

Stokes also guided England in the Birmingham Test, where his side beat India in July 2022. Most recently he was seen in action in the Test series against New Zealand, where his side was on the receiving end. New Zealand's win against England saw them become just the third nation to have won a Test match despite following-on.

Stokes on the horizon will be a key feature for the CSK side as they try to capture the glory, having finished ninth in IPL 2022 with just four wins.

