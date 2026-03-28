IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about MI vs KKR match no 2 timing, squad, H2H & more

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians will kick start their IPL 2026 campaign on Sunday (Mar 28) as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-octane clash. Chasing their sixth title, MI will look to make a good start to the season, while eyes will also be on KKR as they try to put behind a disappointing IPL 2025 season. Ahead of the key clash, here is all you need to know, including live streaming, head-to-head and other key details.

What is the head-to-head record for the MI vs KKR clash in IPL history?

Not much separates both MI and KKR in overall head-to-head records, with the hosts of Sunday’s match winning 24 while Kolkata have won 11 in 26 previous meetings.

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What is the venue for the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.2?

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be the venue for the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.2.

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When will the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.2 start?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.2 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.2?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.2 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.2?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.2 in India.

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Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton De Kock, Danish Malewar, N. Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Izhar, Allah Ghazanfar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Mustafizur Rahman, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep