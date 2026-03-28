/IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to miss key players including Jasprit Bumrah, Will Jacks for KKR clash

Mumbai Indians will kick start their Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) campaign on Sunday (Mar 29) as they take on three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The contest, however, will come early for some of MI’s key players with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner out of contention. The trio was not part of the mandatory training session on Friday, indicating they will all but miss the opening clash. ‘

Bumrah, Jacks to miss KKR clash

According to prominent cricket website Espncricinfo, Bumrah is still undergoing rehabilitation and was recently spotted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. It is likely that Bumrah will be rested for a few matches in the early stage of the tournament. While the injury is not serious, the MI team management is not risking Bumrah’s availability and maintains a long-term vision.

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Santner is yet to arrive in India for the IPL 2026, having traveled to New Zealand to face South Africa in a five-match T20I series. Santner led New Zealand to the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 earlier in the month.

MS Dhoni will also miss IPL opener

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Indian cricketing icon MS Dhoni is likely to miss the first two weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a calf strain, announced the franchise on Saturday. A statement issued by the Yellow franchise said, "MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of the TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala!"

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CSK will be starting the season on March 30 against the 2008 champions, Rajasthan Royals, at Guwahati, with the former RR player Sanju Samson now having joined the Yellow franchise, and the veteran CSK, India legend Ravindra Jadeja getting a homecoming to RR after a trade ahead of the auction. The trade also involved English all-rounder Sam Curran being traded from CSK to RR, but the pace bowling all-rounder will miss out on the tournament due to injury.