/From Pitch to Mic: Ravichandran Ashwin to make commentary debut in IPL 2026

Former India off-spinner and CSK legend Ravichandran Ashwin will pick up the commentator's mic for the first time in IPL 2026 in JioStar's studios. An accomplished storyteller and analyst of the game, Ashwin will bring his insights to live action and will be part of JioStar's special dedicated Hindi digital feed on JioHotstar. Ashwin, who retired from the IPL after the 2025 edition, will be joined by India and IPL legend Virender Sehwag, RCB legend AB de Villiers, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champion Irfan Pathan, CSK’s IPL winners Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and Faf du Plessis, former RCB Captain and Mentor Anil Kumble.

JioStar’s panel will be bolstered by T20 champions, former internationals, world-class presenters, accomplished experts, seasoned broadcasters such as Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Clake, Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn, and Kevin Pietersen, among many others. The presentation of 20+ feeds will be brought to viewers by over 150 presenters and experts across JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

Star Sports Network will present the IPL 2026 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, while JioHotstar will offer fans as many as 12 language options, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, and Malayalam. These will be enhanced by two audience-inclusive feeds - Indian Sign Language and Audio Descriptive feed.

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Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content, Sports – JioStar, said , “As the IPL continues to scale up in unprecedented ways, our push is to assemble legends and heavyweights of the league together in our studios in a way that will offer a unique insider’s perspective to fans, alongside also making the biggest T20 extravaganza more accessible to all. Along with bringing together the sharpest minds in the game, fans can take control of their viewing experience with numerous options on demand and enjoy an enhanced visual spectacle across devices.”

In addition, JioHotstar will once again bring MaxView in Hindi and English, and also allow fans to choose a vantage point from which they can experience the game through a multi-cam experience featuring five camera angles, such as a Hero Cam, Stump Cam, Batter Cam, Field View, and a multi-view angle.

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The dedicated digital feed in Hindi will feature former IPL champions, legends, and some of the best analytical minds for a unique watch-along experience. Apart from Ashwin, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Aakash Chopra will come together on the feed to regale everyone with first-hand dressing room stories, never-heard-before tales.