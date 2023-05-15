IPL 2023: Wonder-boy Shubman Gill slams maiden hundred as Gujarat Titans secure playoffs qualification

There is something between Shubman Gill and Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Titans opener was on song today (May 15), hitting the first hundred for the franchise in the IPL 2023. While he was cheered throughout his knock, the fans also enjoyed veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s five-for.

After being asked to bat first, hosts GT lost Wriddhiman Saha in the first over while returning Sai Sudharsan was among the runs. Alongside Gill, who looked in ominous touch, the pair added a brilliant 147-run-stand for the second wicket. That HUNDRED feeling 🤗



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/GH3aM3hyup #TATAIPL | #GTvSRH | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/C9UyUBvHd1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 15, 2023 × In the meantime, Gill also notched up his maiden IPL ton. Following Sai’s wicket, captain Hardik Pandya departed soon after on eight. It was then SunRisers inflicted a collapse as Gujarat, from 156 for three at one stage, got all out on 188, with Bhuvi returning with five for 30 in four overs.

It still was a daunting target for SRH.

Already down and out Hyderabad side got off to a worst possible start, losing four wickets inside the Powerplay, with Mohammed Shami bagging three of them. The middle-order that pushed above its weight during the game against Rajasthan Royals failed to repeat the heroics and surrendered.

With the scorecard reading 59 for seven at one stage, SRH’s party looked like all but over. However, their highest run-scorer this season, Heinrich Klaasen, continued with his purple patch and completed another fifty.

Bhuvneshwar also contributed with runs as the pair did their best to delay GT a place in playoffs. After completing his half-century, Klaasen went about his business but fell prey to Shami, who picked his fourth wicket of the night. Mohit Sharma, known for bowling knuckle bowls, also picked four wickets as GT beat SRH by 34 runs.