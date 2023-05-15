IPL 2023: Struggling CSK recruit Ben Stokes eyes 'filler' role as fourth bowler during home Ashes

Chennai Super Kings’ superstar recruit Ben Stokes continues to struggle while bowling as coach Stephen Fleming rules out his inclusion in the final league game against Delhi Capitals on May 20th. Stokes, who last played for CSK on April 3rd, remains on the bench even after being deemed fit for selection last week. As the 2023 Ashes are fast approaching, England’s Test captain will aim to fulfil his promise of being the ‘fourth seamer’ in the side.

Meanwhile, following CSK’s latest loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in Chepauk, head coach Stephen Fleming revealed Moeen Ali is still the first-choice pick for the away clash in Delhi. Fleming said it’s not CSK’s thing to make changes to the XI after a loss, as they plan to stick with an unchanged side against DC.

Bought for INR 16.25 crores (£1.6 million approx.) during the December auction last year, Stokes earlier dealt with his prolonged knee injury, and while he attained fitness in a few weeks, he suffered another setback that ruled him out for an extended period.

Elaborating on how he is dealing with them right now, Fleming said Stokes' bowling remains a concern while he is being seen as a ‘batting cover’.

"Ben's ability to bowl overs at the moment is still a bit of a challenge, but he's there as that batting cover," Fleming said. "But with Moeen bowling well in good conditions - we go to Delhi [next], which has been turning - we think the balance of the side has been right.

"And look, we're second on the table, so it's not our style to chop and change just because we've had a loss where things didn't go our way. We won't do that. We might tinker with it but we're very focused on getting the right team for Delhi," the head coach added.

However, with Stokes earlier claiming that he would like to return home ahead of the long summer, which starts with the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord’s that begins on June 1st and then the Ashes, he is expected to remain in India at least until CSK’s final league game.