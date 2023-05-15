Ashes: Not panicking will help us nullify England's Bazball approach, says Australia spin great Nathan Lyon

Australian ace spinner Nathan Lyon feels the Oz have a plan in place to nullify the most-talked-about Bazball approach during the upcoming 2023 Ashes. England’s newest high-risk, result-oriented outlook saw them winning 10 out of the previous 12 Tests, including an away series win in Pakistan.

Lyon feels by not panicking, something that the other teams did, Australia can avoid getting outplayed by Ben Stokes-led side.

Speaking to Australian Associated Press (AAP), Lyon said the Aussies made a mistake by panicking in India, and the results are there for everyone to see. He added they will learn from their experience and upset England in their backyard.

"You look at the way they played against New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan, they have been able to force the opposition into panicking," Lyon told AAP.

"We shouldn't panic anyway," Lyon said. "We panicked in India and we saw what happened. If we can learn from that experience and play our way and our brand it will be okay," the off-spinner added.

Lyon added Australia only needs to worry about them, what they are doing, and how they are doing instead of scratching their heads over England’s style of play, which has taken the world by storm.

"We just have to worry about us. Control what we can control and worry about what is in our backyard and not be worried about what they're doing,” Lyon said. "If we make sure we have really good plans and stick to them, everything will go okay."

Last year after Joe Root was removed as the Test skipper, Robert Key - ECB’s managing director, announced former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum as England’s new Test head coach. The pair of McCullum and Stokes, since wreaked havoc in world cricket after deploying an approach the world now calls ‘Bazball'.

Before that, England managed to win just two in 17 Tests, and since their arrival, the Three Lions have beaten South Africa, Pakistan and New Zealand in the red-ball format in the past year.

Even ahead of 2023 Ashes, Stokes had asked for flat and fast pitches, and some reports even suggested that England have asked for ‘smaller boundaries’ during the mega summer clash against the mighty Aussies. Having said that, the smaller boundaries would be for both teams, and Lyon feels Australia have it in them to stop England from doing what they have been doing lately.

"We're not buying into the fact they have to do it against Australian bowlers. We just keep nailing our process and worrying about us," Lyon concluded.