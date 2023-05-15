Pakistan boycotting the 2023 World Cup is a 'real possibility,' warns PCB chief Najam Sethi

In the latest development on BCCI vs PCB tussle over 2023 Asia Cup venue change, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has said the chances of Men in Green boycotting the Men’s 50-over World Cup later this year are ‘real possibility’, and that, if this continues to happen, it would be a real mess going forward.

Owing to long-standing sour political relations between India and Pakistan that saw neither of the teams traveling over to each other’s country for a bilateral series in over a decade now, these two Asian heavyweights only face off during the ICC-related events or in Asia Cup.

With Pakistan slated to host 2023 Asia Cup in September, the BCCI refused to send its team across the border and instead asked for the tournament to be moved out of the country.



While the PCB, in its response, offered to host India’s matches in the UAE instead under a ‘hybrid model’, with support from Bangladesh and Sri Lankan cricket boards towards BCCI’s decision, this option also got ruled out.

Speaking exclusively to Reuters, the PCB chief urged the Indian cricket board to find a middle way and not let cricket suffer in all of this. He said if this continues - that India and Pakistan both decide to skip the multi-team tournaments this year, it could lead to a 'real mess.'

"They want all the matches in a neutral venue," Sethi said in a Zoom interview with Reuters.

"BCCI should take a good, rational decision so that we don't have any problems going forward. India should not be looking at a situation where we end up boycotting the Asia Cup, and also the World Cup, and then India ends up boycotting the Champions Trophy.

"That will be a huge mess," Sethi said.

On BCCI’s stance of not sending its team to Pakistan due to security reasons, Sethi said even PCB have its reservations over security in India, and that if the Pakistan board lose the Asia Cup’s hosting rights, they would ensure Pakistan is also boycotting the 50-over World Cup in India.

"That's a very real possibility, of course," Sethi said on Pakistan not participating in the 2023 World Cup in India.

"We also have security concerns for our team in India," he said.

"So let Pakistan play its matches in Dhaka or Mirpur, or UAE or in Sri Lanka. This is the solution going forward, until such time that India agrees to play Pakistan, in Pakistan and outside Pakistan, bilaterally," Sethi added.