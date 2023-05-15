IPL 2023: 'We believe...' - CSK CEO predicts MS Dhoni's future in cash-rich league
IPL 2023: CSK CEO made a big statement as he predicted MS Dhoni's future in the cash-rich league after the Yellow Army lost their last league stage game versus KKR on Sunday evening (May 14).
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets in match 61 of the IPL 2023 edition on Sunday evening (May 14) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. With this loss, CSK could not confirm their spot in the playoffs and will now have to wait for their last league stage game versus Delhi Capitals (DC) in New Delhi to enter the last four.
After their KKR loss, Dhoni-led CSK took a lap around the ground to acknowledge the fans who came in large numbers in the franchise's last home game of the season. While CSK are likely to end in the top two and, in that case, will return home for Qualifier 1 -- or even if they finish third or fourth and play the Eliminator -- the players, however, took a lap to thank their ardent fans. Fans have come in large numbers in every CSK home game, mainly as they believe this is Dhoni's last IPL season.
After the KKR match, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan gave a massive update on Dhoni's IPL future. According to the CSK official, Dhoni is likely to feature in IPL 2024 as well. "We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well, so I hope fans will continue to support us like every time," Viswanathan said.
CSK could have qualified for the playoffs with a win over KKR. Nonetheless, they lost their first home game to the former IPL champions after 11 years on Sunday evening. Opting to bat first, the home side managed to post 144-5 but could not defend the target as KKR skipper Nitish Rana (57 not out) and in-form batter Rinku Singh (54) helped their team chase down the score with six wickets in hand, in 18.3 overs.