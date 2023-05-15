IPL 2023: 'We believe...' - CSK CEO predicts MS Dhoni's future in cash-rich league

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets in match 61 of the IPL 2023 edition on Sunday evening (May 14) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. With this loss, CSK could not confirm their spot in the playoffs and will now have to wait for their last league stage game versus Delhi Capitals (DC) in New Delhi to enter the last four.

After their KKR loss, Dhoni-led CSK took a lap around the ground to acknowledge the fans who came in large numbers in the franchise's last home game of the season. While CSK are likely to end in the top two and, in that case, will return home for Qualifier 1 -- or even if they finish third or fourth and play the Eliminator -- the players, however, took a lap to thank their ardent fans. Fans have come in large numbers in every CSK home game, mainly as they believe this is Dhoni's last IPL season.