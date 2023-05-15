IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar asks MS Dhoni to sign his shirt after CSK vs KKR tie - WATCH

Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar, in a heartwarming gesture, walked towards Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni after match 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to take the latter's autograph on his shirt.

After the match between CKS and Kolkata Knight Riders got over, players from both sides were taking a lap of the Chepauk when Gavaskar went to Dhoni and asked him to sign his shirt. The video of the moment is doing rounds on the internet, have a look at it here: Legendary! MS Dhoni Signs Autograph On Sunil Gavaskar's Shirt During CSK's Lap Of Honour at Chepauk



Best moments of IPL 2023 so far#IPL2023 #CSKvKKR #dhoni #csk #autograph #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/M3AixAWF08 — Sonik Roonwal (@RoonwalSonik) May 14, 2023 × Notably, it is being speculated widely that this would be the last IPL of MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batsman has already retired from all forms of international cricket.

The crowd across the country wherever CSK have gone to play has also been coming out in CSK's yellow jersey to show support for Dhoni and the charismatic cricketer has acknowledged them every time.

As for the match, CSK won the toss at Eden Garden and elected to bat first. The decision wasn't justified by the batters as CSK could score only 144/6 in their 20 overs. Shivam Dube top scored for the visiting side, hitting 34-ball 48. Apart from him, Devon Conway scored 28-ball 30 while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored 20 off 24 balls.

For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy took 2/36 in four overs while Sunil Narine took 2/15 in his four overs. Shardul Thakur and Vaibhav Arora also chipped in with one wicket apiece. Chasing 145, KKR didn't have the greatest of the start as they lost three wickets for 33 runs inside 4.3 overs.

Rinku Singh and skipper Nitish Rana then added 99 runs for the fourth wicket before Rinku fell after scoring 43-ball 54 runs. Rana then went on to score his fifty, remaining unbeaten on 57 off 44 and took his team home without any further loss of wicket.

