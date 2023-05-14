IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal reveals how that ONE advice from Ab de Villiers changed his life forever

Indian Premier League’s highest wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal revealed how shifting bases from Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 changed his life forever and what role legend Ab de Villiers played in it. Following going past Dwayne Bravo’s long-standing record of 182 wickets in the IPL during his four-wicket spell against KKR on past Thursday, Chahal, while speaking with Star Sports, admitted speaking for long hours with de Villiers one night that did wonders to him.

Chahal said upon arriving at RCB in 2014, he didn’t know the Protean legend well enough until one night when de Villiers shared a piece of advice with him, for which Chahal still thanks him whenever he meets him.

As reported by the Indian Express, Chahal, in a conversation with Star Sports, said,

“My journey changed from 2014 when I arrived at RCB, and people realised my potential. I realised my dream during my time at RCB. In the first 2-3 years, I wasn’t as close to AB sir; I had inhibitions talking to him because he is a legend. But one night, we sat and talked for many hours. He said one word, ‘balance’. I asked, what do you mean by balance?” Chahal told Star Sports.

“He (de Villiers) said, everything should be in balance. Keep a balance in your personal and professional life. It shouldn’t be 60-40, always try to keep the right balance. That was one advice which helped me a lot. Whenever I meet him, I thank him for that advice,” Rajasthan Royals' leggie Chahal added.

Meanwhile, it was his brief spell at the RCB that saw him breaking into India’s white-ball squads, where he succeeded tremendously. At one stage, he also held the record for the best figures by an Indian bowler in a T20I – when he picked 6/25 against England in Bengaluru.

For India, Chahal has played 72 ODIs and 75 T20Is, picking 121 and 91 wickets, respectively. While his on-field pairing with fellow left-arm unorthodox spinner Kuldeep Yadav is well regarded all across – with the pair also being called KULCHA, (KUL – Kuldeep, CHA – Chahal), Chahal faced a downfall leading into IPL 2023.

However, at Rajasthan Royals, the franchise he joined last year, Chahal is now the second-highest wicket-taker this season – with 21 wickets from 13 games.