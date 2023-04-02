IPL 2023: SRH's Umran Mailk bowls FIERY delivery to clean up RR's Paddikal - WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad and India pacer Umran Malik, who has already made a name for himself with his express speed, showed his skills once again in the match against Rajasthan Royals. In match four of the IPL 2023, on April 2, Umran delivered a corker of a ball to shatter the stumps of Royals' Devdutt Padikkal.

Umran charged in fast and bowled a good-length ball at 149 km/h and beat Paddikal by pace and hit bulls-eye on the middle-off stump, uprooting them.

Paddikal also acknowledged the quality of ball on a pitch where batsmen murdered the bowlers at will. Have a look at the wicket here:

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and asked Royals to bat. Rajasthan, however, made SRH pay for their decision as they reached their highest score ever in the powerplay for the loss of a single wicket. Openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal took the SRH bowlers to cleaners, scoring 85 in 5.4 overs, before Buttler got out on the fifth ball. He scored a blistering 22-ball 54 before going back.

Skipper Sanju Samson came in next and played in the similar fashion, adding 54 runs for the second wicket with Jaiswal. The second wicket, Jaiswal, fell in the thirteenth over after scoring 37-ball 54. A bit of brakes hit Royals innings after Umran knocked Paddikal with a peach but Samson kept going at the other end, scoring 32-ball 55.

By the time Samson went back in the 19th over, Rajasthan were sitting pretty at 187/5. Shimron Hetmyer then played a cameo of 16-bll 22 in the final overs to take Rajasthan past 200.