IPL 2023: RR's Trent Boult STUNS SRH with double-wicket maiden first over - WATCH

Rajasthan Royals' bowler Trent Boult rocked Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase with a fiery first over, taking two wickets without conceding a run. Boult first-up cleaned up Abhishek Sharma with a swinging yorker before getting Rahul Tripathi caught off at slip in the fifth ball of the over.

Rahul Tripathi's decision was contested as the batsman sent the decision upstairs as the bat hit the ball and the ground at the same time. The third umpire removed any doubt and Tripathi was sent back.

Royals' Jason Holder has to be credited as well as he took a brilliant catch to dismiss Tripathi. Have a look at the wickets below:

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and asked Royals to bat. Rajasthan, however, made SRH pay for their decision as they reached their highest score ever in the powerplay for the loss of a single wicket. Openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal took the SRH bowlers to cleaners, scoring 85 in 5.4 overs, before Buttler got out on the fifth ball. He scored a blistering 22-ball 54 before going back.

Skipper Sanju Samson came in next and played in the similar fashion, adding 54 runs for the second wicket with Jaiswal. The second wicket, Jaiswal, fell in the thirteenth over after scoring 37-ball 54. A bit of brakes hit Royals innings after Umran knocked Paddikal with a peach but Samson kept going at the other end, scoring 32-ball 55.

By the time Samson went back in the 19th over, Rajasthan were sitting pretty at 187/5. Shimron Hetmyer then played a cameo of 16-bll 22 in the final overs to take Rajasthan past 200.

For Sunrisers, Fazalhaq Farooqi and T Natarajan picked two wickets each but were expensive. Umran Malik was only other to take a wicket as Rajasthan finished their innings at 203/5.

