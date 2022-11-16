IPL 2023: Here's a list of players retained, released by Lucknow Super Giants

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction scheduled for December 23, Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) have released West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. The franchise has freed up INR 8.75 crore for the auction.

LSG reached the final of the previous edition of IPL, but lost to the ultimate champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in a very close contest. The critics heaped praises on the KL Rahul-led team for their exemplary performance.

But on November 15, LSG released the all-rounder, who played a key role for the Supergiants in the tournament's last edition. He picked up 14 wickets.

Apart from Holder, Lucknow also released Aussie pacer Andrew Tye, Indian seamer Ankit Rajpoot, Sri Lanka quick Dushmantha Chameera, and West Indies batter Evin Lewis. Indian batter Manish Pandey and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem were also released.

Lucknow Supergiants have retained players including, skipper KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi.

As they have released eight players and for the IPL mini-auction next month, the team will have a spending purse of INR 23.35 crores. LSG will now try to fill four overseas positions.

In the previous edition, Supergiants made an impressive debut in the IPL. They qualified for the playoffs in their first season under the leadership of KL Rahul.

Players released: Andrew Tye (INR 1 crore), Ankit Rajpoot (INR 50 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera (INR 2 crore), Evin Lewis (INR 2 crore), Jason Holder (INR 8.75 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 4.6 crore), Shahbaz Nadeem (INR 50 lakh)

Current squad: KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi