IPL 2023 retention: Punjab Kings retains Shahrukh Khan, releases former captain

Punjab Kings parted ways with their former skipper Mayank Agarwal and West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. They will be going into the mini auction on December 23 with a substantial purse of INR 322 million and four overseas slots to complete.

Besides Agarwal and Smith, all major cricketers were retained for the new season with veteran Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan assuming the leadership position. Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis were the foreigners named in the squad while young all-rounder Shahrukh Khan was also a major retention for Punjab Kings.

With the huge purse ahead of the IPL 2023 season, PBKS will have the luxury of filling the remaining slots with most of their desired cricketers. With big names like Ben Stokes, Cameron Green and Sam Curran going under the hammer, the side will be looking to add quality to its all-rounder division.

Remaining Purse: INR 32.2 crore (INR 322 million)

Overseas slots left: 4

Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

Released Players: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee