IPL 2023: Ben Stokes set to leave CSK after league stage, not to take part in playoffs

England Test skipper and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to return home after the league phase of Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) is over.

A report by cricket website ESPNCricinfo said that the Englishman, who has been part of the CSK Playing XI just twice this season, will return to the UK to give himself enough time ahead of the next month's Ashes. The five-Test series against Australia starts on June 16 and Stokes has said that he's keep to reprise his role as the fourth seamer during the series.

In the IPL, Stokes played just games scoring eight and seven runs only. As for bowling, Stokes has bowled just one over, conceding 18 runs and taking no wickets. The England skipper, however, has been dealing with fitness issues and was sidelined for selection in CSK Playing XI after April 3.

CSK's last match is against Delhi Capitals on May 20 and Stokes will leave after that and might play in Test against Ireland from June 1 in a bid to prepare for the Ashes.

After being declared, he again got some injury which CSK coach Stephen Fleming didn't elaborate much on. Since last week although, Stokes has been declared fit but CSK haven't been keen to chop and change much. The Super Kings have generally gone with Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana as their four overseas players.

Fleming, after CSK's loss against KKR, said on Stokes's chances in Playing XI that the side is not looking to change the side too much for their last match in Delhi because of one loss.

"Ben's ability to bowl overs at the moment is still a bit of a challenge, but he's there as that batting cover," Fleming said. "But with Moeen bowling well in good conditions - we go to Delhi [next] which has been turning - we think the balance of the side has been right," he added.

"And look, we're second on the table, so it's not our style to chop and change just because we've had a loss where things didn't go our way. We won't do that. We might tinker with it but we're very focused on getting the right team for Delhi," added Fleming further.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE