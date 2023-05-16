IPL 2023: Shubman Gill breaks Sachin Tendulkar's unique record with maiden ton for Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans batsman Shubman Gill scored his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) ton in match 62 against struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad and broke a record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar.

Gill, who hit 58-ball 101 before getting dismissed, reached his fifty in just 22 balls with the help of nine boundaries. It is the fastest fifty ever in IPL by any player without hitting a six. The previous record was held by Sachin, who scored a fifty of 23 balls without any sixes in 2010 against erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) while playing for Mumbai Indians.

Gill then went to hit four more fours and a six in his innings after reaching 50 as he notched up the first hundred ever by a Gujarat Titans batsman. Notably, nobody from the defending champions had scored a ton last season despite going all the way in the season.

The top-order batsman is having a breakout season this will with 576 runs in 13 matches this season so far. His average is a whooping 48 while the strike rate is 146.19, both a personal best for him in IPL. The right-hand batter has also hit four fifties and a hundred in 2023 and has remained not out once.

Overall, the former U-19 star is having a dream 2023, having scored a century in each format of the game. that is, Tests, ODIs, T20Is and now in the IPL. Interestingly, Gill's century in Tests, T20Is and IPL have all come at Ahmedabad, showing his liking for the venue.

As for the match, Gujarat, after losing Wriddhiman Saha early on in the first innings, were ably helped by a sublime partnership between Gill and Sai Sudharsan as they added 147 for the second wicket. After Sudharsan got out on a personal score of 36-ball 47, SRH came back strongly to stop Titans at 188/9 in 20 overs. Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best bowler of the night with a five-wicket haul for 30 runs in his four overs.

Titans started the defence of their total mightily as they left SRH four down for a paltry 45 in six overs. Hyderabad cold never get back in the chase and despite Heinrich Klassen's 44-ball 64, lost by 34 runs. For Titans, both Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma took four wickets each.

