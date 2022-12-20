IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates:: The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction is only three days away. With an aim to reinvigorate the squads with fresh faces, the IPL franchises and their think tanks will land in the southern Indian city of Kochi on Friday, December 23 as the auction begins at 2:30 PM. This will be the first time that the IPL auction will take place in Kochi.

The fans can watch IPL 2023 Auction live streaming on JioCinema and Telecast on Star Sports. You can also get all the live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free.

The total number of capped players is 119 while 282 players have dropped their names in the uncapped players' category, out of which, four are from the associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are up for grabs. 30 of them will be filled by overseas players.

IPL 2023 Auction Live updates: Player list, Remaining Purse, overseas, Capped, Uncapped, retained players Chennai Super Kings Retained Players and Full Squad

Retained Players: Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway*, Dwaine Pretorius*, Maheesh Theekshana*, Matheesha Pathirana*, Mitchell Santner*, Moeen Ali*, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande

CSK Captain - MS Dhoni

Rajasthan Royals Retained Players and Full Squad

RR Retained Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler *, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy*, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer*, Trent Boult*, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR Captain - Sanju Samson

Delhi Capitals Retained Players and Full Squad

DC Retained Players: Aman Khan (T), Anrich Nortje*, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, David Warner*, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi*, Mitchell Marsh*, Mustafizur Rahman*, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell*, Sarfaraz Khan, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull

DC Captain - Rishabh Pant

Gujarat Titans Retained Players and Full Squad

GT Retained Players: Abhinav Sadarangani, Alzarri Joseph*, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller*, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade*, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad*, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan*, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal

GT Captain - Hardik Pandya

Kolkata Knight Riders Retained Players and Full Squad

KKR Retained Players: Andre Russell*, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson (T)*, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T)*, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine*, Tim Southee*, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

KKR Captain - Shreyas Iyer



Lucknow Super Giants Retained Players and Full Squad

Retained Players: Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers*, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis*, Mark Wood*, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Quinton De Kock*, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG Captain - KL Rahul

Mumbai Indians Retained Players and Full Squad

MI Retained Players: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis*, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff (T)*, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David*, Tristan Stubbs*

MI Captain - Rohit Sharma

Punjab Kings Retained Players and Full Squad

PBKS Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada*, Jonny Bairstow*, Nathan Ellis*, Bhanuka Rajapakse*

PBKS Captain - Shikhar Dhawan

Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained Players and Full Squad

RCB Retained Players: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, David Willey*, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis*, Finn Allen*, Glenn Maxwell*, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood*, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Wanindu Hasaranga*

RCB Captain - Faf du Plessis

Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained Players and Full Squad

SRH Retained Players: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi*, Glenn Phillips*, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen*, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar

SRH Captain - TBC

IPL 2023 Auction Full Details

Date: 23rd December 2022

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kochi, India

Live: JioCinema

Live Telecast: Star Sports

IPL 2023 Auction: Available slots of all the teams

Team Total Players Available Slots Overseas Slots Available Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 18 7 2 Delhi Capitals (DC) 20 5 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 18 7 3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 14 11 3 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 15 10 4 Mumbai Indians (MI) 16 9 3 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 16 9 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 18 7 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 16 9 4

IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots

IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 18 6 74.55 20.45 7 2 DC 20 6 75.55 19.45 5 2 GT 18 5 75.75 19.25 7 3 KKR 14 5 87.95 7.05 11 3 LSG 15 4 71.65 23.35 10 4 MI 16 5 74.45 20.55 9 3 PBKS 16 5 62.8 32.2 9 3 RCB 18 6 86.25 8.75 7 2 RR 16 4 81.8 13.2 9 4 SRH 12 4 52.75 42.25 13 4 Total 163 50 743.5 206.5 87 30

