IPL Auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) retained & released players list, new captain & batting coach

IPL Auction 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad has initiated its campaign for the IPL season 2023 by releasing a whopping total of 12 players from their previous squad. This shows that the IPL team owners were not happy with the performance of players in the IPL season 2022. The team will also bring in a new captain for the squad this season. There are currently 13 vacancies left to be filled in the SRH squad, out of which 4 are reserved for overseas players.

The list of retained players by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained a total of 12 players from the IPL season 2022 squad. It means that the 12 players will continue to play under the banner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). No other IPL team will be able to include them in their squad. Names of all the retained players by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team are given below:

Aiden Markram Rahul Tripathi Marco Jansen Washington Sundar T Natarajan Umran Malik Abdul Samad Fazalhaq Farooqi Glenn Phillips Abhishek Sharma Bhuvneshwar Kumar Kartik Tyagi

The list of released players by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have released a total of 12 players from their squad. These 12 players won’t be able to play for the SRH team this year and are up for grabs for the other 9 teams of the IPL. Names of all released players by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are given below:

Kane Williamson Nicholas Pooran Jagdish Suchit Priyam Garg Ravikumar Samarth Romario Shepherd Saurabh Dubey Sean Abbott Shashank Singh Shreyas Gopal Sushant Mishra Vishnu Vinod

Available balance with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have already spent 52.75 Cr rupees on retaining the 12 players mentioned above. It needs to fill the vacancy of 13 players in its squads with the remaining balance of 42.25 Cr. In the IPL auction 2023, each team is subject to a total salary cap of INR 95 crores. This amount is 5 Cr more than the previous season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s new captain, batting and bowling coach details