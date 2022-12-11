IPL Auction 2023: Gujarat Titans (GT) retained & released players list, new captain, batting & bowling coach

IPL Auction 2023: Gujarat Titans, the defender champions of IPL, have shifted gears to kick off their campaign for the IPL season 2023. They have currently 7 vacancies in their squads, out of which 3 seats are reserved for overseas players. They have released a total of 6 players while retaining 18 players from the previous squad. They have also retained Hardik Pandya as the team’s captain for the IPL season 2023. This year, 991 players have registered for the IPL auction, and GT would be looking forward to purchasing 7 of them featuring on the long list.

The list of retained players by the Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans have retained a total of 18 players from the IPL season 2022 squad. It means that they will continue to play under the flag of Gujarat Titans, and no other IPL team will be able to include these players in their squads. Names of all retained players by the Gujarat Titans team are given here:

Hardik Pandya Shubman Gill David Miller Wriddhiman Saha Matthew Wade Abhinav Manohar Sai Sudarshan Rahul Tewatia Rashid Khan Vijay Shankar R Sai Kishore Jayant Yadav Mohammad Shami Alzarri Joseph Yash Dayal Noor Ahmad Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan

The list of released players by the Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans have released a total of 6 players. It means that these players won’t be able to play for the Gujarat Titans team in IPL 2023 season. And these players will be up for grabs for the other 9 IPL teams of the tournament. Names of all released players by the Gujarat Titans team are given here:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Lockie Ferguson Dominic Drakes Gurkeerat Singh Jason Roy Varun Aaron

Available balance with the Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans have already spent 75.75 Cr rupees on retaining the 18 players mentioned above. It needs to fill the vacancy of 7 players in its squads with the remaining balance of 19.25 Cr. In the IPL auction 2023, each team is subject to a total salary cap of INR 95 crores. This amount is 5 Cr more than the previous season.

Gujarat Titans’ new captain, batting and bowling coach details