IPL Auction 2023: KKR retained & released players list, new captain, key players, batting & bowling coach

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Dec 06, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

KKR retained and released players Photograph:(Twitter)

IPL Auction 2023: The Kolkata Knight Riders have released the list of retained and released players for the IPL season 2023. The team has released a total of 15 players, while they have retained a total of 14. Here are the details about the new captain, new bowling and batting coach and players of the team

IPL Auction 2023: KKR team, two-time champions of the World’s most-watched cricket tournament, finished seventh in the last season. This season, however, they look all set to reclaim the past glory with some big names in their squad. The team has retained a total of 14 players, while it has released 15 players this year. The team has a total of 11 vacancies in their squad, with 3 reserved for overseas players. This year, 991 players have registered for the IPL auction, and KKR would be looking forward to purchasing 11 of them featuring on the long list.

The list of released players by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders have released a total of 15 players this season. This means that the 15 players are up for grabs for the other 9 teams of IPL. They won’t be playing for Kolkata this year. The complete list of the released players is given below:

  1. A. Finch 
  2. Abhijeet Tomar 
  3. A. Rahane 
  4. Alex Hales 
  5. Ashok Sharma 
  6. Baba Indrajith 
  7. Chamika Karunaratne 
  8. Mohammad  Nabi 
  9. P. Cummins 
  10. Pratham Singh 
  11. Ramesh Kumar
  12. Rasikh Dar 
  13. Sam Billings 
  14. Sheldon Jackson 
  15. Shivam Mavi 

The list of retained players by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The KKR has retained a total of 14 players. These 14 players will continue to be members of the purple team and no other IPL team would be able to trade them. Here is the list of players retained by the KKR in the IPL 2023 season:

 

  1. Shreyas Iyer
  2. Gurbaj
  3. Rinku Singh
  4. Andre Russell
  5. Sunil Narine
  6. Nitish Rana
  7. Anukul Roy
  8. Venkatesh Iyer
  9. Shardul Thakur
  10. Tim Southee
  11. Lockie Ferguson
  12. Umesh Yadav
  13. Varun Chakraborty
  14. Harshit Rana

Available balance with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

The KKR has already spent 87.95 Cr rupees on retaining the 14 players mentioned above. It needs to fill the vacancy of 11 players in its squads with the remaining balance of 7.95 Cr. In the IPL auction 2023, each team is subject to a total salary cap of INR 95 crores. This amount is 5 Cr more than the previous season.

KKR’s new captain, batting and bowling coach details

KKR has retained Shreyas Iyer as the captain of the team for the IPL 2023 season. The team put up an extremely poor performance last season under this captaincy. Chandrakant Pandit is KKR’s head coach. Ten Doeschate is the team’s fielding coach, while Brendon McCullum is the team’s batting coach. In March this year, Bharat Arun was appointed as KKR’s bowling coach.

