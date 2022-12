IPL Auction 2023: Available balance, full list of registered players, team-wise budget and top players details

The World’s largest cricket tournament IPL or the Indian Premier League is back in the spotlight. The IPL 2023 auction will be held this month, where all the 10 IPL franchises will be battling to secure their favourite players in their squad. The IPL auction will be taking place in India’s Kochi on December 23. As of now, a total of 991 players have registered themselves for the IPL auction. But, only 87 slots are left to be filled. This must be noted that IPL franchises have released a total of 85 players, and thus they are also up for grabs for the 10 teams.

IPL 2023 auction: Available slots of all the teams

IPL teams have released 85 players, which means they have now abundant vacancies in their squads. Each team needs to have 25 players, but even after retaining players, all 10 teams have some spots left for newcomers.

Team Total Players Available Slots Overseas Slots Available Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 18 7 2 Delhi Capitals (DC) 20 5 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 18 7 3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 14 11 3 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 15 10 4 Mumbai Indians (MI) 16 9 3 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 16 9 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 18 7 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 16 9 4

IPL 2023 auction: Salary cap team wise

In the IPL auction 2023, each team is subject to a total salary cap of Rs. 95 crores. 5 crores more than the previous auction, to be exact. However, all ten franchises have used a portion of their salary cap because they have retained some players. Prior to the IPL auction in 2023, each team's available salary cap is shown below.

Team Total money spent Salary cap available Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rs. 74.55 Cr Rs. 20.45 Cr Delhi Capitals (DC) Rs. 75.55 Cr Rs. 19.45 Cr Gujarat Titans (GT) Rs. 75.75 Cr Rs. 19.25 Cr Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Rs. 87.95 Cr Rs. 7.05 Cr Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Rs. 71.65 Cr Rs. 23.35 Cr Mumbai Indians (MI) Rs. 74.45 Cr Rs. 20.55 Cr Punjab Kings (PBKS) Rs. 62.80 Cr Rs. 32.20 Cr Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Rs. 86.25 Cr Rs. 8.75 Cr Rajasthan Royals (RR) Rs. 81.80 Cr Rs. 13.20 Cr Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rs. 52.75 Cr Rs. 42.25 Cr

IPL 2023 Auction: Total registered players for the auction

The IPL auction's registration deadline has passed. A total of 991 players, comprising 277 overseas players and 714 Indian players, have registered for the auction. Several well-known players are on the wish lists of the franchises, even if not every player will be able to get auctioned. Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, and Cameron Green are three popular IPL players on the auction list. Here is the full list of 991 players up for grabs in the IPL auction 2023.