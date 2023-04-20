IPL 2023: All-round RCB beat PBKS by 24 runs to return to winning ways, move up in points table

Match 27 of the IPL 2023 edition saw the three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat hosts Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 24 runs at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Thursday (April 20). While the match went down to the wire, RCB dominated the majority of the proceedings to emerge on top. With this triumph, RCB now occupy the fifth spot in the points table.

Being asked to bat first, Virat Kohli-led RCB came out all guns blazing. Kohli was the stand-in skipper as Faf du Plessis, the regular captain, played as an Impact Player due to his hip injury. The pair stitched a 137-run opening stand with Kohli slamming a 47-ball 59 whereas Faf continued his rich form and returned with an impressive 54-ball 86.

RCB managed only 37 runs in the last four overs as Punjab bowlers staged a comeback, with Harpreet Brar taking two successive wickets. The visitors, however, ended with a competitive score of 174-4.

In reply, PBKS were on the back foot from the word go. They lost Atharva Taide, Matthew Short and Liam Livingstone for cheap as Md Siraj struck twice. With regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan out of the playing XI due to injury concerns, Punjab once again failed to get going at the top.

Prabhsimran Singh (46) looked good and took on the RCB bowlers amid the regular fall of wickets. He lost captain Curran, with a superb throw from Hasaranga, and the chase was pretty much done and dusted there itself. Despite the regular fall of wickets, Punjab kept scoring at a good rate and got a partnership going between Jitesh Sharma, who hit some big shots, and Brar to stay alive.