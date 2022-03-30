IPL 2022: Venkatesh Iyer to continue opening with Ajinkya Rahane? KKR's predicted playing XI for RCB clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got off to a perfect start in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a thumping win over Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening game of the season. KKR rode on impressive performances from the likes of Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane to beat CSK by six wickets in the season-opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After kicking off their journey with a victory under new captain Shreyas Iyer, KKR will be keen on continuing their winning run when they lock horns with Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their second game of the season at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (March 30).

Umesh was the pick of the bowlers for KKR against CSK as the veteran Indian pacer redeemed himself in style after struggling in the past couple of seasons in the IPL. Umesh dismissed CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway cheaply in the Powerplay to finish with excellent figures of 2/20 in his 4 overs and is likely to spearhead the pace attack one against his former team RCB.

Apart from Umesh, spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy were also excellent for KKR as the duo maintained a brilliant economy rate to restrict CSK on a low-key total. They will be looking to continue their fine form against RCB on Wednesday.

Rahane, who too has struggled in the IPL over the last few seasons, played a brilliant knock of 44 runs against CSK in KKR's opener and is likely to continue opening with Venkatesh Iyer with Narine playing the finisher's role in the middle-order. KKR played against CSK with only 3 overseas players in the XI but might make a change against RCB.

KKR might rope in New Zealand pacer Tim Southee in place of Shivam Mavi to further strengthen their pace attack. Sri Lanka all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne might also be in contention to get a spot in the XI but Southee remains a favourite to replace Mavi, who went for runs against CSK.

KKR's predicted XI for IPL 2022 clash against RCB:

Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy