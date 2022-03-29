IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

Kane Williamson-led Sunriers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday (March 29). The two sides will lock horns at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and will be looking to get off to a winning start this season. Both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad had failed to make it to the playoffs last year.

SRH endured a woeful campaign as they managed to win only three out of their 14 matches to finish at the bottom of the points table last year. It was a disastrous campaign for their former captain David Warner, who was sacked from captaincy midway through the season and was left on the bench before being released ahead of the mega auction last month.

SRH have revamped their squad by roping in the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tripathi among others. SRH have been one of the most consistent franchises in the IPL over the last few years and will be looking to make it to the playoffs once again this season.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals also parted ways with some of the big names like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer among others but have managed to replace them with some brilliant signings. RR acquired Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer and R Ashwin at the mega auction last month, who can all be game-changers for the Sanju Samson-led side.

Here is all you need to know about the RR vs SRH clash in IPL 2022:

Head to Head:

There is not much to separate Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad as far their head-to-head record is considered. RR and SRH have met each other on 15 occasions in the past, with SRH winning 8 matches and RR clinching seven games.

Stats

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be playing the first game of the season at the MCA Stadium in Pune. In the last three T20 matches played at the venue, two have been won by the teams chasing.

Trivia

SRH might have a slight edge overall when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams but Rajasthan Royals have managed three wins in their last five meetings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, SRH had won in the last meeting between the two teams.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal