IPL 2022: Krunal refrains from celebrating brother Hardik's wicket, his reaction goes viral - WATCH

Match 4 of the ongoing IPL 2022 edition saw two new teams in the form of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) face each other on Monday evening (March 28). As both teams were eager to start off the season with a win, it was Hardik Pandya-led GT franchise that went past the finish line, courtesy five wickets in pursuit of 159, in a tight contest.

There were plenty of moments in the marquee encounter, which was held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. It saw two best friends KL Rahul and Hardik square off as captains whereas the Pandya brothers also competed against each other for the first time in IPL history. In addition, the Indian cricket fans enjoyed watching Krunal-Deepak Hooda bury their hatchet and play together in the Lucknow franchise.

In chase of a challenging 159, Hardik & Co. had lost opener Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar in a flash. However, they had their experienced duo -- Matthew Wade and captain Hardik -- in the middle at the halfway stage. Needing 87 off 60 balls, Hardik took on his elder brother Krunal on the first ball of the 11th over and paid the price; being caught at the deep for a 28-ball 33.

Dismissing his young brother, Krunal's reaction went viral as he didn't celebrate the wicket and hesitantly hugged his teammates. Here's the video:

Hardik spoke about getting dismissed to his elder brother at the post-match presentation and said, "Getting out to Krunal would have pinched me more had we lost, but now the family is neutral and happy. He got me out and we won the match."

After Mohammed Shami's three-fer restricted Lucknow to 158-6, Gujarat ended the run-chase in the last over courtesy Rahul Tewatia (24 off 40 not out) and David Miller's vital knocks.