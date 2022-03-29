SRH vs RR, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match?

The cricketing action will continue in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition on Tuesday evening (March 29). The one-time winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Both sides will be desperate for a good start after a forgettable run in IPL 2021. Talking about the RR camp, they finished at the penultimate spot, i.e. seventh place, whereas Kane Williamson & Co. ended at the bottom. The Orange Army had a change in personnel midway in the last season and, hence, will now aim to start afresh with some new additions to their line-up. The SRH camp have the likes of Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik -- after the trio were retained -- and added Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, Priyam Garg, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, etc.

On the other hand, RR camp retained the likes of skipper Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal before bolstering their squad with the inclusion of R Ashwin, Yuzi Chahal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, etc.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Krunal, Hooda hug it out during Lucknow Super Giants' face-off vs Gujarat Titans - WATCH

Match prediction for RR vs SRH clash: This will be the first-ever game in Pune in this year's IPL season. The surface in Pune has assisted the batters, as the game progresses, whereas pacers will also have a say in the initial phase of the game. Some wily spinners will be part of this contest and, hence, their presence will also be felt. Overall, a 160-170-plus match should be on cards with RR to emerge on top for having all bases covered.