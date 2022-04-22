IPL 2022: MS Dhoni outsmarts Kieron Pollard with brilliant field placement during MI vs CSK clash - WATCH

MS Dhoni showed his tactical genius once again as he plotted the dismissal of Kieron Pollard with an ingenious field placement during the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

During the 17th over of the MI innings, Pollard was on strike with Maheesh Theekshana bowling his final over of the match. Pollard was looking quite dangerous with 14 off 8 balls thanks to a six and a four but Dhoni had the perfect plan to end his innings thanks to a brilliant series of field placements.

Dhoni asked Shivam Dube to field at the long-on position but the fielder was a lot straighter than the conventional position. Dube was standing almost straight to the stumps on the boundary line.

Theekshana bowled a short of length delivery to Pollard and the West Indies batsman went for a big shot over the top of the bowler’s head. However, the power was not enough on the shot and it was a comfortable catch for Dube at the unconventional fielding position thanks to Dhoni’s tactics.

What field set man , just too epic

The dismissal reminded fans of a similar incident in the 2010 IPL final when Dhoni placed a mid-off along with a long-off for Pollard. The plan worked as Pollard was caught by Matthew Hayden at mid-off.

Dhoni was the star for CSK with the bat as well as he scored a brilliant 28 off 13 deliveries to guide them to victory on the last ball of the match. With 17 needed off the final over, Dhoni slammed 16 runs off the final four balls as CSK registered their second win of the competition.