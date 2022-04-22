IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja bows down to MS Dhoni after thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians - WATCH

New Delhi, India Updated: Apr 22, 2022, 01:41 PM(IST)

MS Dhoni being congratulated by Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu | Photo: IPL | Photograph:( Others )

MS Dhoni came to bat with CSK struggling to keep up with the required run rate but a 13-ball-28 from the ex-skipper was enough to guide them home on the final delivery of the encounter.

MS Dhoni turned back the clock to play the role of finisher once more as the veteran scored 16 runs in the last four balls of the match to guide Chennai Super Kings to victory over Mumbai Indians on Thursday. It was the second victory for the defending champions in this year’s competition.

Dhoni came to bat with CSK struggling to keep up with the required run rate but a 13-ball-28 from the ex-skipper was enough to guide them home on the final delivery of the encounter.

At the end of the match, the CSK players came out to shake hands with the opponents and skipper Ravindra Jadeja bowed down to Dhoni with his hat in his hand as a sign of respect. Ambati Rayudu was right behind Jadeja and he was seen talking to Dhoni with folded hands after the encounter.

Earlier, Mukesh Choudhry took three wickets to remove the MI top order but a half century from Tilak Varma meant that the five-time winners were able to post a total over 150. In response, Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu got good starts but CSK kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Dhoni stitched together an effective partnership with Dwayne Pretorious and he finished the game with a six and two boundaries off the last four balls from Jaydev Unadkat in the 20th over.

“He (Dhoni) is the master at finishing. Did it again tonight. Wanted to go for that scoop shot in the first over. He asked me to wait. Then I asked him again and he said go for it. Working on my bowling. Glad to contribute to a win for my team.” Pretorious said after the game as quoted by Cricbuzz.

