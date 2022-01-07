IPL 2022 entirely in Mumbai due to Covid-19 third wave? BCCI looking at March 25 start: Report

The last two editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have challenged the BCCI to a great extend. The advent of the Covid-19 virus, in early 2020, led to the year's IPL season being postponed before it took place in UAE from mid-September to early November.

IPL 2021 started in India but became the first-ever season to be played in two halves as the second wave of Covid-19 led to the tournament being postponed indefinitely at the halfway stage before the final leg took place in the UAE, in late 2021. Before IPL 2022 kicks off, the Indian cricket board still has quite a few hurdles to cross this time around due to the possible arrival of the third wave of Covid-19. Thus, the BCCI is working on Plan B already to host the 15th edition in India.

ALSO READ | BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's daughter, 3 other family members test positive for Covid-19

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI can rely on two routes in front of it. The first is to carry on with the initial plan, i.e. to have all the 10 teams playing the home-away format, where the home games can continue to be held at their respective stadiums. The second option can be to host the entire league in the three venues in Mumbai (the Wankhede, CCI and DY Patil Stadium).

In addition, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI is considering to start the 15th edition from March 25, instead of April 02, to bring down the number of double-headers and day games as per the initial plan.

ALSO READ | David Warner doubts SRH will do well in IPL 2022 auction, franchise comes up with savage response

The IPL 2021 edition saw the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win the title for the fourth time. Before IPL 2022 starts, BCCI also have to host the mega auction which is likely to be held in mid or late February in Bengaluru. The venue can also be changed depending on the Covid-19 situation in the country.