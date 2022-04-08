IPL 2022: Ayush Badoni imitates Virat Kohli’s celebration style after LSG's win over DC - WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have been on a roll after a loss in their opening game of IPL 2022. Since their defeat to Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT), the LSG franchise have made it three wins in a row following their triumph over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 15 of IPL 2022 on Thursday evening (April 7).

Chasing a modest 150, LSG rode on Quinton de Kock's 80 and finishing knocks from Krunal Pandya and their young sensation Ayush Badoni (3-ball 10 not out) when the match went to the final over to win by six wickets. Following the winning runs, Badoni made heads turn by copying former Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's celebration style.

With five needed off equal number of balls, Badoni joined Krunal in the middle and displayed nerves of steel to win the game for his side with a four and a six after a dot ball. Here's how he imitated Kohli after the winning runs:

Heaping praise on the young Badoni, captain KL Rahul said at the post-match presentation, "He (Badoni) has held his nerve everytime he has gone into bat and he's delivered for us under pressure. Great learning for him, important for him to keep working hard and stay humble."