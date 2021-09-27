IPL 2021: UNMISSABLE! AB de Villiers' son's reaction goes viral after RCB veteran gets out in clash vs MI - Watch

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locked horns with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 39 of the IPL 2021 edition, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday evening (September 26). Both sides came into this clash to avoid their third successive defeat in the UAE leg where Kohli & Co. demolished Rohit-led MI by 54 runs.

Being asked to bat first, RCB rode on an aggressive start by skipper Kohli (who eventually fell for a 41-bll 51), Srikar Bharat's 32 and Glenn Maxwell's 37-ball 56 to post 165-5. In reply, MI were oncourse towards the target being 57 for no loss and 79-1 before being reduced to 97-5 and all-out for 111 in 18.1 overs. With the ball, Harshal Patel's hat-trick, Yuzvendra Chahal's 3-fer and Maxwell's two important scalps sealed the game for the three-time runners-up.

However, RCB's superstar AB de Villiers had an off day. The former South African captain departed for a 6-ball 11 and his dismissal didn't go down well by one RCB fan at the stands -- i.e. his son. His young son was livid seeing him get out, to Jasprit Bumrah in the 19th over, and punched the chair infront of him in anger before his mother cooled him down. Here's the UNMISSABLE reaction of ABD's son -

Talking about RCB, the Kohli-led brigade finally got off the mark in the ongoing UAE leg after two disappointing outings, versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They remain at the third position in the points table with 12 points whereas MI are now down to the seventh spot with three successive defeats.