'Immature group celebrating someone hitting a 6' - Michael Vaughan slams Virat Kohli-led RCB's approach during MI face-off

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) met Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 39 of the IPL 2021 edition on Sunday evening (September 26), at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Opting to bowl first, MI were set a 166-run target by Kohli's RCB as Bengaluru dismissed MI for 111 and won the clash by 54 runs.

During the clash, Vaughan spoke about RCB's approach and slammed the three-time runners-up for often celebrating immaturely during the course of a match. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan said, "I'll be honest with you... RCB.. I don't want to feel like I am picking on them but I just don't like the mentality. I don't like seeing fistbumps for someone hitting a six, you know, in the ninth over. You hit a six but that's your job to get the ball over the ropes. You give a fistbump when you celebrate at the end of the game when you have won. I have seen little celebrations at the wrong moment from the RCB team."

"I just don't see the mechanism of maturity. It looks quite immature group that's celebrating someone hitting a six in the 8th over [sic]. So what? Who cares about that? That's for later on in a couple of hours time when you start celebrating. I see some of the things in this group that... yeah, I am not too sure I think they are almost playing individually rather than a collective," he added.

During RCB's innings, Srikar Bharat and Kohli -- who often displays his emotions on the field -- were seen celebrating their boundaries, which might have prompted Vaughan to make the statement.

Talking about the RCB-MI clash, Kohli & Co. defeated Rohit-led MI by 54 runs as the defending champions failed to chase down 166 in Dubai. Kohli (51), Bharat (32) and Glenn Maxwell's 37-ball 56 propelled RCB to 165-5. Despite a 57-run opening stand and being well-placed at 79-1, MI fell like nine pins to be bundled out for 111 in 18.1 overs to lose their third game in a row in the UAE leg of IPL 14.