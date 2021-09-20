IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against two-time champions the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 31 of the IPL 2021 edition of the UAE leg. Both sides are coming into this encounter with contrasting runs so far in the 14th edition.

While RCB find themselves at the third position, with 5 wins from 7 encounters, KKR are languishing at the seventh position with only 2 wins from 7 games. In their face-off during the first leg in India, the Bengaluru franchise romped past KKR by 38 runs in Chennai with Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers being the top-performers.

There are some big names which will feature in match 31 such as Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, etc. Overall, an enthralling battle seems on the cards as two heavyweight teams are set to lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.