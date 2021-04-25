IPL 2021- Ravindra Jadeja smashes 37 runs in an over against Harshal Patel, Twitterati go crazy (Photo: IPL) Photograph:( Twitter )
The Twitterati erupted after Jadeja smashed an IPL record-equalling 37 runs in the over.
Chennai Super Kings star Ravindra Jadeja smashed 37 runs in the final over of the innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The brute all-rounder smashed five powerful sixes and a boundary to power Chennai Super Kings to 191 runs at the end of the innings.
Let's take a look at some reactions.
37 runs in final over 🙌🏻 Have seen the best 6 balls of my life 🔥 #Jaddu blessed 🙏🏻 #CSK— 𝙍𝙖𝙟𝙠𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙧 ❤ (@Rajj8990) April 25, 2021
Remember #Tewatia in #IPL2020— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 25, 2021
Now, #Jadeja in #IPL2021
14th to 19th Overs - #CSK fans patience was being tested..
One over 20th - #Jaddu Monster Batting.. Always aim for 36 runs in an over.. You will get it..#CSKvsRCB #IPL2021
Rockstar Jaddu Has Rocked today🔥🔥#jaddu pic.twitter.com/JkpBi7yg2V— Bhanu Syal (@IM_Bhanuu) April 25, 2021
37 runs in one over.— OFFICIAL VIKASH VERMA (@Vikashverma55) April 25, 2021
History is created
Sir Jadega 🔥#CSKvRCB #jadeja #Jaddu pic.twitter.com/NN8v85BEE0
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. The opening duo of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad provided a great start to Chennai after a 74-run stand. However, RCB bowlers pulled the game back in their favour after back-to-back wickets.
At one point, 180+ target seemed like a lot for Chennai to achieve. However, Ravindra Jadeja began his smash-fest against RCB's Harshal Patel in the final over. The all-rounder was seen struggling due to the heat but still went on to smash five sixes and one boundary.
Notably, Jadeja was dropped on 0 by Christian off Sundar's delivery.
RCB now have to chase a mammoth total for 192 runs in 20 overs to extend their unbeaten streak.