IPL 2021- Ravindra Jadeja smashes 37 runs in an over against Harshal Patel, Twitterati go crazy

Chennai Super Kings star Ravindra Jadeja smashed 37 runs in the final over of the innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The brute all-rounder smashed five powerful sixes and a boundary to power Chennai Super Kings to 191 runs at the end of the innings.

The Twitterati erupted after Jadeja smashed an IPL record-equalling 37 runs in the over.

Let's take a look at some reactions.

37 runs in final over 🙌🏻 Have seen the best 6 balls of my life 🔥 #Jaddu blessed 🙏🏻 #CSK — 𝙍𝙖𝙟𝙠𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙧 ❤ (@Rajj8990) April 25, 2021 ×

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. The opening duo of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad provided a great start to Chennai after a 74-run stand. However, RCB bowlers pulled the game back in their favour after back-to-back wickets.

At one point, 180+ target seemed like a lot for Chennai to achieve. However, Ravindra Jadeja began his smash-fest against RCB's Harshal Patel in the final over. The all-rounder was seen struggling due to the heat but still went on to smash five sixes and one boundary.

Notably, Jadeja was dropped on 0 by Christian off Sundar's delivery.

RCB now have to chase a mammoth total for 192 runs in 20 overs to extend their unbeaten streak.