IPL 2021- Ravindra Jadeja smashes 37 runs in an over against Harshal Patel, Twitterati go crazy

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Apr 25, 2021, 05:33 PM(IST)

IPL 2021- Ravindra Jadeja smashes 37 runs in an over against Harshal Patel, Twitterati go crazy (Photo: IPL) Photograph:( Twitter )

The Twitterati erupted after Jadeja smashed an IPL record-equalling 37 runs in the over. 

Chennai Super Kings star Ravindra Jadeja smashed 37 runs in the final over of the innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The brute all-rounder smashed five powerful sixes and a boundary to power Chennai Super Kings to 191 runs at the end of the innings. 

The Twitterati erupted after Jadeja smashed an IPL record-equalling 37 runs in the over. 

Let's take a look at some reactions. 

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. The opening duo of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad provided a great start to Chennai after a 74-run stand. However, RCB bowlers pulled the game back in their favour after back-to-back wickets. 

At one point, 180+ target seemed like a lot for Chennai to achieve. However, Ravindra Jadeja began his smash-fest against RCB's Harshal Patel in the final over. The all-rounder was seen struggling due to the heat but still went on to smash five sixes and one boundary. 

Notably, Jadeja was dropped on 0 by Christian off Sundar's delivery. 

RCB now have to chase a mammoth total for 192 runs in 20 overs to extend their unbeaten streak. 

