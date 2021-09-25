IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Two bottom-lying and struggling sides in the form of KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) and eighth-ranked Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face each other in match 37 of the IPL 2021 edition, in the UAE, on Saturday (September 25).

This will be the evening game and will be held at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. While the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were off to a great start versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday evening, they managed only 156-6 versus the Yellow Army on the same ground. The pitch is expected to favour the batsmen, but bowlers now have a much larger say than the case was when Sharjah was deemed to be a bowlers' graveyard during the initial phase of IPL 2020.

Variations, slower ones and bowling cleverly towards the longer side of the boundaries can benefit bowlers.. Hence, it will be interesting to see how SRH and PBKS bowlers step up to the challenge. The pitch also had turn on offer during the CSK vs RCB encounter. If the same remains, PBKS-SRH clash will come down to the bowlers. On the contrary, since it is only the second game at the venue in the ongoing UAE leg, batsmen will still have a chance to flex their muscles and make merry of the smaller dimensions of the ground. A 175-180 score on cards?

All in all, run-scoring will continue but it won't be a cakewalk as well.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad ?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.