IPL 2021- KL Rahul shines as Punjab Kings bounce back to winning ways

Punjab Kings bounce back to winning ways in style after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs in match 26 of the Indian Premier League 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and chose to bowl. Initially, they were off to a good start as they broke the opening partnership early. However, an 80-run stand between Chris Gayle and KL Rahul gave a much-needed push to Punjab Kings after an early blow. RCB bounced back by scalping back to back wickets after Gayle's dismissal.

But skipper held on to crease and smashed 91 runs in 57 balls and a cameo from Harpreet Brar's cameo powered Punjab Kings to 179 runs.

Punjab dominated Bangalore with the ball. After Padikkal's dismissal, Kohli and Patidar tried to stabilise the innings with the partnership. But Harpreet Brar cleaned up Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell in back-to-back deliveries. He even took the wicket of in-form AB de Villiers to break RCB's backbone.

Harshal Patel and Kyle Jamieson tried to revive RCB innings but it was too late.

With this win, Punjab Kings jump to the fifth spot, whereas, RCB stay at the third spot.